Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 6 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (11-10-3, 25pts) @ SAN JOSE (10-13-4, 24pts), 6 p.m.

After a shootout loss at home, the Condors are in San Jose at 6 p.m.

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m. (Tech CU Arena)

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

The Condors look for retribution following a 5-4 shootout loss at home to San Jose less than 24 hours ago.

LOOKING BACK

San Jose never led until the completion of the third round of the shootout last night. Bakersfield led 3-1 after two and had a 4-3 lead in the third before the Barracuda tied it with an extra attacker.

CLOSING OUT 2023

Tonight is the final game of 2023 for Bakersfield. The team has gone 37-24-6 (.597) in the calendar year in the regular season.

POWERED UP

The Condors power play connected on three occasions last night. It was the first time this season the Condors scored three times on the man advantage and just the second time this season the team scored multi-power play goals.

PETEY PUSHING THROUGH

Alex Peters scored on the power play last night, his second opening goal in his last three games.

STREAKING

By securing a point last night, the Condors have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and have garnered eight of a possible 10 points during that stretch.

KEEP IT CLOSE

Bakersfield is 11-2-2 when holding at least a share of the lead going in to the third period and unbeaten in regulation (7-0-1) when leading after two.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 9-1-3 when scoring at least three goals this season.

WORKING OVERTIME

Last night was the third game to go past regulation in the Condors last four games.

MUTLI-POINT MCKEGG

Greg McKegg had two assists last night and now has two goals and nine assists on the season.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Cole Cassells scored the game-tying goal in the third period with the extra attacker and had an assist as well. D Leon Gawanke had a goal and assist and is fourth in defensive scoring.

UP NEXT

The Condors start 2024 on home ice Wednesday, Jan. 3 for a Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday.

