Moose Recall Carson Golder from Norfolk
February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Carson Golder from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Golder, 22, has 30 points (16G, 14A) in 37 games with the Admirals this season. The winger holds seven points (2G, 5A) in 15 career games with the Moose. Golder has 58 points (31G, 27A) in 69 career ECHL games with Norfolk. Prior to turning pro, the Smithers, B.C. product totalled 69 points (34G, 35A) in 164 WHL games split between the Victoria Royals, Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets.
The Moose conclude their homestand tomorrow with a holiday Monday matinee for Super Hero Day against the Milwaukee Admirals at 2 p.m. Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
