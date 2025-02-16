Point Streak Comes to End in 4-1 Loss at Abbotsford

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ABBOTSFORD, BC. - Abbotsford forward Linus Karlsson netted the game-winning goal and added a pair of assists, as the Canucks defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-1 on Saturday. Goaltender Arturs Silovs earned the win in net, stopping 29 of the 30 shots he faced. Colorado forward Jere Innala scored the Eagles lone goal in the contest. The loss also puts the brakes on Colorado's eight-game point streak.

Abbotsford would notch the game's first goal when forward Jonathan Lekkermaki surged into the zone before roofing a shot from the low slot, putting the Canucks on top 1-0 just 7:26 into the contest.

The lead would grow to 2-0 when forward Linus Karlsson camped out at the top of the crease before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Karlsson's 15th of the season and put the Eagles down by a pair with 5:30 remaining in the first period.

As the opening 20 minutes wound down, Colorado would earn 1:16 on a 5-on-3 power play, but would not be able to take advantage, as Abbotsford carried its 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Canucks would find themselves on their own 5-on-3 power play early in the second period and they would take advantage. Forward Aatu Raty flipped a cross-slot pass from the side of the crease, sending it off an outstretched Eagles defender and past goaltender Kevin Mandolese. The goal expanded Abbotsford's lead to 3-0 at the 6:33 mark of the middle frame.

Still trailing 3-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would pull Mandolese in favor of the extra attacker in the waning minutes of the contest, and the move would pay dividends. Innala buried a wrister from the right-wing circle to get the Eagles on the board and trim the deficit to 3-1 with 52 seconds left in regulation.

Mandolese would again head to the bench, but it would be the Canucks who would capitalize with an empty netter from Ratu at the 19:52 mark of the final frame.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Mandolese suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 28 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Monday, February 17th at 3:00pm MT at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

