Wolf Pack Lose Late Lead, Fall 4-3 to Checkers in Overtime

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack gave up a late goal in regulation time on Sunday evening, surrendering their 3-2 lead to the Charlotte Checkers. After tying the game late, the Checkers completed the comeback early in overtime to take a 4-3 decision from the Wolf Pack.

Kyle Criscuolo applied the dagger 2:29 into overtime, taking a pass from former Wolf Pack forward C.J. Smith in the right-wing circle and beating Dylan Garand. The goal handed the Wolf Pack their third loss in their last five outings.

Brennan Othmann opened the scoring 4:42 into the game, striking on the power play. Matthew Robertson played a puck down the right-wing wall to Othmann, who turned and fired a shot. Othmann's bid went off the stick of Matt Kiersted and found the back of the net, breaking the ice for the Wolf Pack.

The goal was Othmann's eleventh of the season.

Lucas Edmonds scored his third goal with the Wolf Pack moments later, taking advantage of some chaos in front of Cooper Black. Blake Hillman snapped a pass from the left-wing boards to Erik Brännström, who worked into the slot and fired a shot that Black denied. Edmonds located the rebound and jammed it home on the backhand at 6:15.

The goal was Edmonds' fourth overall on the season.

Mike Benning drew the Checkers even, however, scoring twice before the intermission.

Benning's first goal came at 6:52, as he entered down the right-wing side and snapped a shot by the left pad of Garand for his fourth goal of the campaign.

At 15:39, Benning finished off a nice play in the offensive zone when he took a pass from Rasmus Asplund, worked his way into the right-wing circle, and snapped a shot top-shelf over Garand's left shoulder.

The goal was Benning's fifth of the season and gives him six points (2 g, 4 a) against the Wolf Pack this season.

Garand stole the show in the second period, making 22 saves to keep the game tied 2-2 through 40 minutes. Garand's best save came late in the period, when the netminder came out to play a puck to deny Jaycob Megna of a breakaway opportunity.

While Garand kept the puck from Megna, his clearing attempt was knocked down by John Leonard on the left-wing wall. Leonard took a few strides and then fired a shot that Garand desperately dove to deny. Garand got a piece of the shot with his stick, keeping the sides even.

The 22 shots allowed in the second period marked the most Hartford has allowed in a single period this season.

Othmann blasted home his second goal of the game 10:12 into the third period on the team's first shot of the frame. Robertson sent a perfect pass from the left-wing circle to Othmann in the right-wing circle. There, he fired home a one-timer to put the Pack ahead 3-2.

Late in the game, Bo Groulx was whistled for a slashing minor, giving the Checkers a late six-on-four advantage. With their two-man advantage, the Checkers tied the game at 19:30 when Leonard jammed home a rebound for his 20 th goal of the season.

In overtime, Criscuolo completed the comeback at 2:29, scoring his 16 th goal of the season to give the Checkers their third straight win over the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack managed just 18 shots in the game, tied for a single-game low. They also recorded just 18 shots in yesterday's 4-0 loss to the Checkers.

The Wolf Pack return to action on Wednesday night with the latest installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry' against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from the MassMutual Center.

