Condors Can't Solve San Jose, 4-3

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (20-17-7, 47pts) could not find a late tying goal and fell 4-3 to the San Jose Barracuda (25-16-5, 55pts) on Saturday. Matthew Savoie (13th) had a goal and assist and is third in the AHL rookie scoring race. Connor Carrick (10th) opened the scoring for the Condors, who never led in the game. Carrick's goal matched his AHL career high, which he has done twice previously.

Seth Griffith assisted on Carrick's opening goal and extended his scoring streak to six games (2g-6a).

Bakersfield is 16-4-1 in its last 21 at home against San Jose and finished the six-game homestand at 3-2-1.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Coachella Valley tomorrow at 5 p.m. and Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. San Diego comes to town next week for two games. Friday is $3 Beers and Pet Appreciation Night with pet leash giveaway (click here for tickets). Saturday is First Responders Night at 7 p.m. with the Guns N Hoses game at 2 p.m. (click here for tickets).

