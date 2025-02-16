Pens Wrap Rivalry Week with 4-3 Win over Phantoms

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins wrapped up their three-in-three, rivalry weekend by downing the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at PPL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (27-12-5-1) built a three-goal lead, only for their in-state rival to roar back in the second half of the contest. A Gordie Howe hat trick by Sam Poulin and clutch goaltending by Joel Blomqvist helped the Penguins emerge victorious at the end of another nail-biter.

Blomqvist faced an early blitz, but the Penguins netminder held firm to make seven saves in the first two minutes of play.

The Penguins didn't cash in on their first power play of the day, but they never let the Phantoms escape their zone. That led to Avery Hayes tallying his fourth goal of the week at 6:46 of the first period.

Poulin picked off a Lehigh Valley breakout and immediately wired a wrist shot past Parker Gahagen with four minutes left in the opening frame, making it 2-0.

Gahagen stymied the Penguins on several scoring opportunities early in the second period, but he didn't have an answer for Tristan Broz's backdoor tap-in on a feed from Hayes at 8:47.

Lehigh Valley finally broke through on Blomqvist 52 seconds before the second intermission, as Jon-Randall Avon wired a shot through traffic on a set face-off play. The Phantoms quickly made it 3-2 after receiving a shorthanded goal from Rodrigo Ābols 70 seconds into the third period.

Filip Král launched a slap shot to the top corner of Gahagen's net at 5:40 of the third to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton some breathing room. The goal proved crucial, as the Phantoms responded with a strike by Helge Grans 48 seconds later.

Blomqvist denied the final six shots he faced to secure the 4-3 victory for his club. Blomqvist finished the day with 31 saves, while Gahagen turned away 25 shots in the loss.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game kicks off another three-in-three weekend starting on Friday, Jan. 21 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Penguins' next home game is Tuesday, Mar. 4, when the team welcomes the Belleville Senators to town.

