Condors Get Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss
February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (20-17-8, 48pts) rallied twice in the third period to force overtime and collected a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (26-17-6, 58pts) on Sunday. Philp Kemp (7th) scored for the second straight game, setting a new career high for goals. Cameron Wright had a potential go-ahead goal overturned on review in the second frame. Matthew Savoie had an assist and is third in the AHL rookie scoring race, two points off the lead.
Seth Griffith assisted on Kemp's opening goal and the game-tying third period goal. He extended his scoring streak to seven games (2g-8a). He is fifth in the AHL scoring race. Drake Caggiula had an assist and ran his point streak to five games (3g-2a).
In five rounds of the shootout, Matvey Petrov and Jacob Perreault had shootout tallies.
The Condors are now 3-2-1 against the Firebirds this season and 6-3-2 all-time in Palm Desert.
UP NEXT
The Condors are in Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. San Diego comes to town next week for two games. Friday is $3 Beers and Pet Appreciation Night with pet leash giveaway. Saturday is First Responders Night at 7 p.m. with the Guns N Hoses game at 2 p.m.
