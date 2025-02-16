Penguins' Ponomarev Suspended for One Game

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Vasily Ponomarev has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty received in a game vs. Hershey on Feb. 15.

Ponomarev will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game today (Feb. 16) at Lehigh Valley.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.