Penguins' Ponomarev Suspended for One Game
February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Vasily Ponomarev has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty received in a game vs. Hershey on Feb. 15.
Ponomarev will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game today (Feb. 16) at Lehigh Valley.
