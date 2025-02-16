Coghlan Shocks Milwaukee Late

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (15-27-1-1) secured a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals (25-16-3-4) on Sunday. The Moose were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Texas Stars on Friday.

Both teams were held off the scoresheet through the opening frame, with the Moose outshooting the Admirals 9-3. Parker Ford found the back of the Admirals' net, but it came following the whistle as the score stayed locked 0-0. The Moose held the Admirals without a shot on goal for the opening 12:30 of the contest. Domenic DiVincentiis made three stops in the Manitoba crease, and Magnus Chrona made nine saves in the Milwaukee end.

Parker Ford opened the scoring for the Moose with a power play goal just 29 seconds into the middle frame. Ryan Ufko tied things up at 1-1 for the Admirals in the final 90 seconds of the period. DiVincentiis made 18 saves on 19 shots in net for Manitoba, and Chrona made eight saves on nine shots in the Milwaukee crease.

The game remained tied 1-1 into the late stages of the third period. Dylan Coghlan scored a clutch goal with just 9.7 seconds left on the clock, securing a 2-1 win for the Moose. DiVincentiis finished with 27 saves for the Moose, and Chrona wrapped with 28 saves for the Admirals.

"We're having a little bit more fun in the room, which helps. When you're losing a lot of games it can be a little quiet and depressing at times. So it's fun, once you get rolling a little everyone starts to feel it, and you build up the chemistry a little."

Dylan Coghlan (1G, 1A) has eight points (5G, 3A) through his past four games

Dominic Toninato (1A) has recorded an assist in two straight games (2A)

Parker Ford (1G) has four points (3G, 1A) through his past four games

The Moose face the Milwaukee Admirals once again on Monday, Feb. 17. Puck drop for Super Hero Day is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch upcoming Moose games on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

