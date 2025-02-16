P-Bruins Fall to Islanders
February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders 4-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards John Farinacci and Jeffrey Viel tallied goals in the opening frame.
How It Happened
On a 3-on-2 rush, Marshall Warren received a pass in the left circle and fired a shot inside the far post, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 12:04 remaining in the first period.
Farinacci walked the puck off the left wall and into the slot, where he snapped a shot under the glove of the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1 with 6:40 to play in the first frame. Riley Tufte received an assist.
Viel collected a rebound above the crease and backhanded a shot into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 5:47 left in the first period. Patrick Brown and Billy Sweezey were credited with assists.
Brian Pinho crashed the net for a rebound off Chris Terry's shot and pushed it across the goal line, tying the game at 2-2 with 2:25 remaining in the second period.
With 5:13 left in the third period, Tyce Thompson received a pass in the left circle and snapped a shot under the crossbar, giving the Islanders a 3-2 lead.
Eetu Liukas scored on the empty net with 54 seconds remaining to make it 4-2.
Stats
Farinacci extended his point streak to five games with six total points in that span.
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 25 of 28 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 33 shots.
The power play went 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
The Providence Bruins fall to 27-16-4-1 and 9-1 this season against the Bridgeport Islanders.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Utica Comets on Friday, February 21 at The Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
