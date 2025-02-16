Wranglers Fall to Reign in Overtime

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers kicked off their weekend hosting a clash against the Ontario Reign.

After a promising start, the Wranglers were ultimately undone in overtime, as the Reign edged them out 4-3.

Martin Frk put up two goals in the day, with David Silye scoring the short-handed goal.

The Wranglers will look to bounce back from the loss when the teams meet again on Monday at 2:30 p.m. GET TICKETS.

Frk put the Wranglers ahead early, lighting the lamp from his usual spot in the left circle.

The Wranglers doubled their lead in the second, as Silye found the back of the net with a one-timer off a perfect pass from Hunt.

Shawn Element responded for Ontario, narrowing the gap to 2-1.

Not to be outdone, Frk struck again, this time assisted by Rory Kerins.

Ontario's Jack Studnicka kept the game tight, scoring to make it 3-2 heading into the third period.

The tension ramped up in the final frame, and with just five minutes left, Charles Hudon levelled things at 3-3, sending the game into overtime.

