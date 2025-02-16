Quinney Nets Tying Goal, Shootout Winner, in 5-4 Defeat of Roadrunners

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners in the shootout, 5-4, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday evening. Forward Tanner Laczynski and defenseman Lucas Johansen both scored their 100th career AHL points.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Tucson opened the scoring with a goal from McGregor at 1:48 in the first period. Barron doubled their lead with a goal early in the second.

Laczynski put the Silver Knights on the board midway through the second period, with Lucas Johansen and Dysin Mayo picking up the assists. Raphael Lavoie tied the game at two with a power-play goal, assisted by Kai Uchacz and Braeden Bowman.

Räty put the Roadrunners back in the lead at 4:33 in the third. Doan then re-extended the lead to two with his ninth goal of the season.

Cal Burke netted an unassisted goal with 10:33 left in the third period to bring Henderson within one once again.

Quinney tied the game at four with less than a minute remaining in regulation, sending it to overtime. Lavoie and Johansen picked up their second points of the night on the play.

After a scoreless overtime, the game headed to the shootout. Matyas Sapovaliv and Jakub Brabenec both potted shootout goals. Goaltender Carl Lindbom denied Doan, and Quinney netted the final tally of the contest to secure a 5-4 victory for the Silver Knights.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Feb 16 | 5:00 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

Wednesday, Feb 19 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors | Tickets

Friday, Feb 21 | 5:00 p.m. | at Milwaukee Admirals

Saturday, Feb 22 | 4:00 p.m. | at Milwaukee Admirals

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to action on Sunday, February 16, for their second game against the Tucson Roadrunners. Fans can watch on NHL Network, Vegas 34, FloHockey or purchase tickets here. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. PT.

