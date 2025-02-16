Checkers Pull off Thrilling OT Win over Hartford

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers delivered a thriller Sunday night, battling back late to take down the Wolf Pack 4-3 in overtime.

After the visitors took a 3-2 lead midway through the third period, the Checkers found themselves chasing the equalizer all the way down the home stretch - even outshooting their opponent 15-2 in the frame - but couldn't quite draw even. They eventually earned a power play with under two minutes left and took advantage, as John Leonard pounded in a rebound through a pile of bodies to force overtime with just 30 ticks remaining.

The Checkers kept their foot on the gas for the extra frame, and midway through the overtime Kyle Criscuolo forced a turnover in the Hartford zone and teamed up with C.J. Smith to bury the game winner and earn the home team a critical two points.

Prior to that action packed third, all of the offense came in the opening frame. The Wolf Pack jumped out to a quick two-goal lead just six minutes into play, but a pair of strikes from the stick of Mike Benning erased that and set the two sides in a deadlock that would last until the third.

Quotes

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

A slow start. I give Hartford credit because they came out with a purpose. I'd like to say we were surprised but we shouldn't be surprised. We understood what they were going to do. A great job by the group though to get it back to 2-2 and then find our game. I thought in the second period we got going pretty good and continued to play to our identity. They made a great play on their goal and scored a big goal to go up 3-2, but we stuck with it, continued to play to our identity and got rewarded for it in the end.

Kinnear on the timeout before the tying goal

Guys had emptied the tank pretty good so I wanted to make sure we had our personnel set and give the guys a little rest, because when you're rested you can execute at a higher level. What I liked was where the goal was scored. It was on some loose change in front of the net and inner slot jams, and Leonard got I believe his 20 th.

Kinnear on the group staying positive after going down 3-2

That's up to the coaches too to tell them that they're doing the right thing and to stick with it. I thought we had a little stretch where we were waiting for it to happen, but we want to make sure we're a group that makes it happen. Good by the group to make it happen in the end.

Kinnear on Benning

For me, he's a player that wants to make plays and have a positive impact offensively. He's worked very, very hard at being competitive defensively and has really improved in that area, but at the end of the day you have to be who you are. We're happy that he executed those two plays.

Kyle Criscuolo on his winning goal

Their guy kind of mishandled the puck a little bit, I went after, got the turnover and felt (C.J. Smith) was coming behind me so I just left it for him. We've played together in the past so I know he's always looking to be deceptive and make an extra play, so I jumped to the net and he found me on the back door.

Criscuolo on being able to take risks in 3-on-3 overtime

Just the trust from our coaching staff. They're telling us to be aggressive and the belief is in the room that we're going to have each other's backs and the trust. Ultimately, you're out there to make plays if you're out there in overtime. You might have to take a risk every once in a while as long as it's calculated, and that one worked out.

Criscuolo on the tying goal

We were playing well, but we just couldn't find that extra push there to get one in the net. Their goalie played well, I don't know if we got in his eyes enough, but put over 40 shots on net so we were obviously controlling the puck quite a bit. We got a power play at the end, and similar to overtime the guys on the power play are there to break the game open and make big plays. (Leonard) was able to do that all night and has done that all year.

Mike Benning on the feeling in the room after a comeback win

It was a grind. It took everybody. It was two points and we'll move on to next weekend, but it's a good feeling right now.

Benning on his first goal

I saw (Okuliar) going to the net and I just thought to get a puck there. It wasn't a great goal, but it still went in and we'll take it.

Benning on the mood on the bench as the team tried to come back

Different guys are saying different things. We've got a great bench and great leaders on there. It's all positive and keep on going. It's been like that all year. It's good to get that one for sure.

Notes

From the second period on, the Checkers out-shot Hartford 40-8 ... This was Benning's first career multi-goal game ... Leonard is one of 11 AHL players with at least 20 goals. His previous career high was 17 ... Jesse Puljujarvi posted one assist in each of his first two games as a Checker ... Charlotte is 4-3 in games decided during 3-on-3 overtime this season ... The Checkers improved to 3-2-2 against Hartford this season ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Zac Dalpe, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough and Nicholas Zabaneh; defensemen Marek Alscher and Mitch Vande Sompel; and goaltender Chris Driedger.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.