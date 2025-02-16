Poturalski Returns, Leads Barracuda Past Condors

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield, Ca.- The San Jose Barracuda (25-16-2-3) never trailed on Saturday night at the Mechanics Arena Bank, but it would take a third-period goal from Andrew Poturalski to finally put the Condors (20-17-5-2) away, 4-3. With the win, the Barracuda snapped a five-game road losing skid and improved to 2-2-1-0 against the Oilers' affiliate this season.

Late in the first period, the Barracuda opened the scoring when Danil Gushchin (13) ripped a shot over the glove of Olivier Rodrigue from atop the left circle at 18:23. 50 seconds later, and just seven seconds into their second power play, the Condors would level the score on a point blast from Connor Carrick (10).

In the second, Carrick would be called for interference, and on the Barracuda's first power play of the game, they would take their lead back on a left-point shot from Luca Cagnoni (12) that bounced its way in. Just 23 seconds later, the Condors answered again as Josh Brown slid a feed to Phil Kemp (6) who ripped a one-timer home from atop the left circle. Late in the frame, still tied at 2-2, Anthony Vincent (8) and Scott Sabourin forced a Bakersfield turnover deep in the offensive zone and Vincent (8) slid in the go-ahead goal from just outside the crease.

In the third, the Condors would tie it up again as Matt Savoie (12) beat a screened Askarov from above the right circle at 9:01. Two minutes later, Andrew Poturalski (19) whipped the puck on net from the left circle, beating Rodrigue under the right arm. The goal would turn out to be the game-winner as Poturalski collected his AHL-leading 47th point and 19th goal.

Askarov made 25 saves to earn his 10th win of the year, ending a four-game winless drought.

The Barracuda wrap up their four-game road trip in San Diego against the Gulls on Sunday (5 p.m.) before returning to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday to host the Ontario Reign (7 p.m.). For tickets and more info about the upcoming promotional schedule, go to sjbarracuda.com.

