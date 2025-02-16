Game Preview: Condors at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors hit the road for a two-game trip which begins in Palm Desert against the Firebirds.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield rallied three times, but eventually fell 4-3 to the San Jose Barracuda at home last night. Connor Carrick (1g-1a) and Matthew Savoie (1g-1a) each had multi-point nights.

CARRICK CASHES IN

For the third time in the AHL, Carrick eclipsed the double digit mark for goal scoring (2021-22 Charlotte, 2015-16 Hershey). His 11.2% shooting percentage is the highest of his career. The Condors record for goals by a d-man is 13, set by Brad Hunt in 2015-16 and matched by Michael Kesselring in 2022-23.

LEADING THE WAY

Seth Griffith is tied for 9th in the league scoring race with 42 points (15g-27a) on the campaign. He has 12 points (4g-8a) over this last 10 games. He is on a current six-game point streak (2g-6a).

CHASING COACHELLA

The Condors are 6-3-1 all-time in Palm Desert, including two wins in two games this season. Three of the five games in the season series have been decided by one goal.

EXTINGUISHING THE FIREBIRDS

Daniel D'Amato has five points (2g-3a) in four games against Coachella Valley this season.

NEAR THE TOP

Matthew Savoie is t-3rd in the AHL rookie scoring race with 36 points (13g-23a) in 43 games. He has 24 points (9g-15a) over his last 22 games. His +14 is third among first-year players. Bakersfield's record for goals by a rookie is 19, done twice (Cooper Marody, Noah Philp).

OLLIE GOES BACK IN

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue is 3-1-0 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .931 save percentage against the Firebirds this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Of the 25 combined power plays in the season series, there has only been one power-play goal. Bakersfield is 0/10 and Coachella Valley is 1/15.

ROAD LIFE

Bakersfield is 11-8-3 on the road this season. The Condors have the fifth best road power play at 22.5%.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen has three points (1g-2a) in five games against Coachella Valley this season. He is t-12th among AHL d-men in scoring with 26 points (5g-21a) on the season.

A RARE ONE-GOAL LOSS

After only one regulation one-goal loss in 18 such opportunities, Bakersfield has dropped back-to-back games by a goal in regulation. The team is 10-3-7 in one-goal games overall.

TOP LINE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula has seven points (3g-4a) in his last six games. He is also +11 over his last 10 games and has goals in three of four.

GRAB A LEAD

The Condors are 16-6-4 (.692) when scoring the first goal of the game.

FIREBIRDS FILE

Coachella erased a 3-1 deficit, but fell 5-3 to San Diego at home last night. The Firebirds were a perfect 2/2 on the power play. It was their second straight loss.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. San Diego comes to town next week for two games. Friday is $3 Beers and Pet Appreciation Night with pet leash giveaway. Saturday is First Responders Night at 7 p.m. with the Guns N Hoses game at 2 p.m.

OILERS NIGHT JERSEYS UP FOR AUCTION

Many of the game-issued Condors 'Oilers Night' Jerseys are available for auction. Auction ends tonight!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.