Rivalry Continues to Bubble with Penguins

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - Physical, feisty, and downright nasty. Such describes the head-to-head battles between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins throughout the regular season. Sunday evening proved no different at PPL Center, as both clubs combined for 48 penalty minutes in a Penguins 4-3 edge over the Phantoms.

Lehigh Valley (24-19-6) nearly rallied from a three-goal deficit, but late stops by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton netminder Joel Blomqvist held the Phantoms' late storm at bay. J.R. Avon (5th), Rodrigo Abols (10th) and Helge Grans (7th) all struck for the Phantoms and Garrett Wilson dropped the gloves in the first period to add additional fireworks.

The Phantoms found themselves in a 2-0 hole at first intermission, yet the energy level and offensive opportunities were plentiful. Eight shots on goal in the first three minutes for an early 8-1 edge pushed the Baby Pens to its heels. Alexis Gendron was stopped on a 2-on-1 chance in the opening minutes by Blomqvist to keep the game scoreless.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (27-12-6) scored first at the 6:46 mark on a simple play executed with precision. Avery Hayes from the wing received a pass from Sam Poulin and found daylight on Parker Gahagen moments after a successful Lehigh Valley penalty kill concluded.

Poulin later scored unassisted at 16:03 to double his team's advantage to 2-0. After Helge Grans and Emil Andrae pitched and catched behind their own net, a breakout pass off Olle Lycksell's tape was intercepted by an open Poulin, who wasted little time to bury his chance.

Notably before the period expired, Garrett Wilson and Dan Renouf engaged in a spirited fight and were each assessed a game misconduct for fighting at packdrop. Wilson motioned to the PPL Center crowd to raise the decibel levels as he departed the ice, and all 8,102 fans in attendance promptly received the message and delivered cheers.

In the second period, the hole enlarged for the Phantoms on Tristan Broz's 15th goal of the season. Shortly after a defensive zone face-off in front of Gahagen, Lehigh Valley snubbed a clearling attempt which soon resulted in a 3-0 deficit.

Good for the Phantoms, however, they later executed a set play on an offensive zone face-off of its own. In the final minute of the second stanza, Rodrigo Abols won a draw and snapped the puck back to Avon's wheelhouse for a quick release. The late goal for Lehigh Valley was key in cutting the team's deficit to two prior to intermission.

A kid-friendly audience was on hand to celebrate meLVin's birthday, and all were treated to heart-thumping third period action. Before fans could open their popcorn boxes, Abols struck shorthanded to bring the Phantoms within 3-2. At 1:10, Abols rushed down the wing and snuck a quick shot past Blomqvist.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton delivered a counterpunch at 5:40 courtesy of a Filip Kral blast from the left-wing that glanced the inside of the goal post. But less than one minute later, the resilient Phantoms again went back to work.

Olle Lycksell setup Helge Grans at 6:39 to again bring Lehigh Valley within a skinny one-goal deficit. Lehigh Valley came in waves and outshot the Baby Pens by an 11-4 margin in the final period and had multiple A+ opportunities to tie the score.

With Gahagen pulled for the extra attacker, Lehigh Valley hit the post on the 6-on-5 advantage and Gendron was robbed on a glorious scoring chance by Blomqvist. To no avail, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hung on by the skin of its teeth to a 4-3 victory.

The Phantoms will hit the road for a four-game midwest road trip beginning on Wednesday, February 19 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Lehigh Valley returns to PPL Center to close out the month on Friday, February 28 against the Bridgeport Islanders on Hockey is For Everyone Night.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 6:46 - WBS, A. Hayes (14) (S. Poulin, R. Kral) (0-1)

1st 16:03 - WBS, S. Poulin (13) (Unassisted) (0-2)

2nd 8:47 - WBS, T. Broz (15) (A. Hayes, R. McGroarty) (0-3)

2nd 19:02 - LV, J. Avon (5) (R. Abols) (1-3)

3rd 1:10 - LV, R. Abols (10) (A. Ginning, O. Lycksell) (SH) (2-3)

3rd 5:40 - WBS, F. Kral (7) (O. Pickering, R. McGroarty) (2-4)

3rd 6:29 - LV, H. Grans (7) (O. Lycksell) (3-4)

Shots:

LV 34 - WBS 29

PP:

LV 0/1, WBS 0/2

Goaltenders:

LV - P. Gahagen (L) (8-2-1) (25/29)

WBS - J. Blomqvist (W) (7-5-3) (31/34)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (24-19-6)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (27-12-6)

UPCOMING

Wednesday, February 19 (7:00) - Phantoms at Grand Rapids Griffins

Friday, February 21 (7:00) - Phantoms at Grand Rapids Griffins

Saturday, February 22 (8:00) - Phantoms at Rockford IceHogs

Tuesday, February 25 (8:00) - Phantoms at Milwaukee Admirals

Friday, February 28 (7:05) - Bridgeport Islanders at Phantoms - Hockey is For Everyone!

Saturday, March 1 (7:05) - Bridgeport Islanders at Phantoms - Mardi Gras Celebration!

