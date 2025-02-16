Monsters Prevail over Wolves with 3-2 Victory

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 3-2 on Sunday evening at the Allstate Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 26-14-4-4 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Chicago's Josiah Slavin struck first with a tally at 15:02 of the middle frame, but Trey Fix-Wolansky responded with a goal at 18:52 assisted by Rocco Grimaldi and Madison Bowey. Samuel Knazko put home a marker at 19:57 with helpers from Grimaldi and Luca Del Bel Belluz sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 2-1. Del Bel Belluz started the third period with a tally at 1:32 off a feed from Fix-Wolansky extending the Monsters lead to 3-1. The Wolves pushed back after a goal from Skyler Brind'Amour at 12:42, but the Monsters stood tall securing the 3-2 win.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 23 saves for the win while Chicago's Spencer Martin stopped 19 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to visit the Rochester Americans at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 1 - - 3

CHI 0 1 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 22 0/3 6/6 12 min / 6 inf

CHI 25 0/6 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 23 2 9-5-3

CHI Martin L 19 3 14-5-1

Cleveland Record: 26-14-4-4, 3rd North Division

Chicago Record: 24-20-2-0, 4th Central Division

