Admirals Win Streak Ends in Winnipeg

February 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Winnipeg, MB - Dylan Coghlan scored with 9.7 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Manitoba Moose to a 2-1 win over the Admirals Sunday at Canada Life Centre.

The loss snapped Milwaukee's four-game winning streak, and five-game points streak. Still, the Admirals remain tied for first place in the Central Division with the Texas Stars. Both teams have 57 points.

Manitoba has won four straight over the Admirals, all by one goal. The Ads are now 2-2-1-1 against the Moose this season.

The game-winning goal came at 19:50 of the third period. The Admirals turned the puck over in the neutral zone leading to a Manitoba push into the Milwaukee zone in the waning seconds of the contest. Admirals goalie Magnus Chrona tried to cover the puck to his right, but the Moose kept it alive, eventually feeding a pass to Coghlan in the left circle. Coghlan blasted the puck into the net to give the home team the victory for the first time in the season series.

The first goal of the game didn't come until early in the second period. On the power play, Manitoba forward Parker Ford deflected a shot in the slot past Admirals goalie Magnus Chrona just :29 into the frame.

Milwaukee tied the game late in the second period. Entering the offensive zone with a 4-on-2 advantage, Kieffer Bellows dropped the puck at the right circle for Ryder Rolston. Rolston zipped a pass to the left circle for Ryan Ufko, whose wrist shot found the back of the net at 18:38 of the second stanza.

Admirals goalie Chrona finished with 28 saves in the loss.

The Admirals and Moose meet again Monday afternoon in Winnipeg. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Fri., Feb. 21 to host Henderson.

