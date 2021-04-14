Moose Launch Annual Shut out Hunger Food Drive
April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the launch of its sixth annual Shut Out Hunger food drive, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Harvest Manitoba.
This year's drive begins today, Wednesday, April 14, and runs through Friday, April 30. Manitobans shopping for their essentials are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items at participating Red River Co-op Food Stores. Specialized food hampers can also be purchased at Red River Co-op locations for $10. Participating locations include:
Gimli Food Store, 55 Centre St.
Lorette Food Store, 11 Laramee Dr
Selkirk Food Store, 335 Main St.
Stonewall Food Store, 420 Main St.
St. Norbert Food Store, 3477 Pembina Highway
Winnipeg - Grant Park Food Store, 1120 Grant Ave.
Winnipeg - Southdale Food Store, 77 Vermillion Rd.
Winnipeg - St. Vital Food Store, 850 Dakota St.
Monetary donations are also welcomed and can be made online. Donate directly to Harvest Manitoba.
