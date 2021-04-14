Adams Agrees to Terms with Islanders

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - The New York Islanders announced today that forward Collin Adams has agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract beginning in 2021-22.

Adams, 22, completed a four-year career at the University of North Dakota this past season, where he set career highs in goals (14), assists (20) and points (34) in 29 games. He ranked second on the Fighting Hawks in each of those categories and led all players on the team with a plus-22 rating. Adams helped North Dakota win the 2021 NCHC championship and was named to the NCHC All-Tournament Team.

A native of Brighton, Mich., Adams ended his college tenure with 77 points (33 goals, 44 assists) and a plus-32 rating in 122 games. He guided the Fighting Hawks to their first of two straight Penrose Cups (NCHC regular season champions) in 2019-20 and also led the conference with a career-best plus-25 rating as a junior, which ranked fifth in the country.

The 5-foot-9, 172-pound forward earned 112 points (51 goals, 61 assists) in 119 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League from 2014-17. Adams was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team in 2015-16.

Adams was selected by the Islanders in the sixth round (#170 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

