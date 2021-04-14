Sunday Road Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed
April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced that the game between the Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center on Sunday, April 18 will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of player, coaches, and game day personnel.
Hershey's home game versus Binghamton on Saturday remains on as scheduled.
