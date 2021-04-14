Changes to Griffins' Road Schedule Announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' road game against the Cleveland Monsters that was originally scheduled for Friday, April 9 and ultimately postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Griffins has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

As a result, the league also announced that the Griffins' road game against the Chicago Wolves scheduled for Sunday, May 9 has been moved to Saturday, May 8. Faceoff at the Triphahn Center Ice Arena will be 8 p.m. EDT.

The Griffins will return to action on Thursday when they host the Wolves at 7 p.m. to start a seven-game homestand. Fans can watch the game on WXSP-TV or AHLTV, or tune in to ESPN 96.1 FM.

