Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Heat, April 14th
April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Set-Up:
The Belleville Senators head to Calgary this evening to kick off a three game set against the Stockton Heat.
The Sens are 7-12-1-0 this season heading into this evenings matchup.
Roster Notes:
The Belleville Sens will have Filip Gustavsson in goal once again, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.
Cedric Andree, Logan Brown, Joe Carroll, Jonathan Davidsson, Olivier LeBlanc, Matthew Peca, and Merrick Rippon are out for Belleville.
Previous History:
The Belleville Senators have met the Stockton Heat three times so far this season at the Canadian Tire Centre, resulting in two losses and one win. The Sens have accumulated 15 points in 20 games played this season, placing them in 5th place in the Canadian Division, 6 points below the 3rd placed Heat.
Who to Watch:
Vitaly Abramov leads the Sens in points this season, with 6 goals and 9 assists in 19 games played. While Egor Sokolov stays close behind with 9 goals and 4 assists in 20 games played. Angus Crookshank has continued his points streak this week, with 6 points (1 goal) in his first 5 professional games.
Where to Watch:
Today's game starts at 7 pm EST and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV.
Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.
Merchandise Promotion:
