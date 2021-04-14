Stockton, Senators Start Three-Game Set at Scotiabank Saddledome

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (10-11-1-0; 3rd Canadian) vs. Belleville Senators (7-12-1-0; 5th Canadian)

Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome | Calgary, AB

Time: 5:00 p.m. MT | 4:00 p.m. PT

Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TONIGHT

The Heat return to the ice after a week-long layoff with the first of three games against the Belleville Senators at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Stockton carries a 2-1-0-0 record against the Senators into the three-game set, the final home stand of the season for the Heat.

CABS ARE HERE

The Calgary Flames made a pair of moves at the deadline, sending goalie David Rittich to Toronto and forward Sam Bennett to Florida. Following the transactions, Artyom Zagidulin and Adam Ruzicka were recalled from the Heat to join the Flames' taxi squad. Zagidulin made his NHL debut earlier this season against Ottawa, while Ruzicka is hoping to get his first look with the big club.

ON THE BOARD

Dmitry Zavgorodniy got off the schneid with his first AHL point in Stockton's 3-1 win over Laval on April 6, the Heat's last time on the ice. The rookie forward had been scoreless in 20 games prior to his helper on Ruzicka's game-tying goal against the Rocket, the first of three consecutive scores for Stockton en route to the win.

SADDLE UP

The Heat hope to finish strong on home ice with the three-game set against Belleville, Stockton carrying a 2-5-1-0 record at their home away from home into the final series in Calgary of the regular season. Inside of that mark at the Saddledome is an even 2-2 split against Toronto and a sweep at the hands of the Rocket in March.

RETURN OF THE MACK

Connor Mackey snapped a brief two-game scoreless spell with a pair of helpers the last time the Heat hit the ice, improving his tally to eight points and six assists in Stockton's last seven games. Against Belleville, the rookie defenseman is second among Heat skaters with four points in three games.

INTO THE FIRE

The Heat had a pair of additions to the roster prior to the NHL's trade deadline, including netminder Tyler Parsons returning from injury and forward Navrin Mutter joining the club on an amateur tryout. Parsons has a career 10-12-1 record in the AHL but last played in the league on April 14, 2019, while Mutter looks to make his professional debut coming from the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs.

