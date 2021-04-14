American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced schedule changes in response to the postponement of the game originally scheduled for Friday, April 9, in Cleveland between the Monsters and Grand Rapids Griffins. In place of this originally scheduled game, the Cleveland Monsters will play the Grand Rapids Griffins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, May 11, at 7:00 p.m.
All tickets and seating locations that were purchased for the postponed game (February 28 then rescheduled to April 9) will be automatically transferred to the new game on May 11. Ticket holders may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at 216-420-0000 for more information or for any questions.
To purchase new or additional tickets to the newly scheduled game visit clevelandmonsters.com. Tickets start at just $10.
