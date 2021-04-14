Hirose and Fulcher Reassigned to Griffins

April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday announced that left wing Taro Hirose and goaltender Kaden Fulcher have been reassigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad.

Hirose, 24, has skated in six games with the Red Wings this season, recording two assists, two penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating in 14:22 average time on ice. He currently ranks second on the Griffins in scoring with 14 points in 13 games, including a team-high 11 assists, to go with two PIM and a plus-2 rating. Originally signed by the Red Wings as a free agent on March 12, 2019, Hirose has appeared in 42 NHL games since turning professional, tallying 16 points (3-13--16) and eight PIM. After making his NHL debut at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, Hirose split his first full pro campaign between the Red Wings and Griffins, recording seven points (2-5--7) and six PIM in 26 NHL games along with 27 points (5-22--27) and 12 PIM in 35 AHL contests. Those 27 points tied for third on Grand Rapids.

Fulcher, 22, has yet to play a game in his third professional season after being limited to two games during the 2019-20 campaign with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye due to injury. The netminder appeared in 30 games with the Walleye over his first two pro campaigns, posting a 15-9-6 record, a 3.17 GAA, a 0.894 save percentage and one shutout. Fulcher made his NHL debut in relief duty during the Red Wings' season finale on April 6, 2019 against Buffalo, making nine saves on 11 shots on goal.

ï»¿ï»¿The Griffins will return to action on Thursday when they host the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. to start a seven-game homestand. Fans can watch the game on WXSP-TV or AHLTV, or tune in to ESPN 96.1 FM.

