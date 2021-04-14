American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their games scheduled for Friday, April 16 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL Game #269) and Sunday, April 18 vs. the Hershey Bears (AHL Game #280) have been postponed.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

In addition, the Binghamton Devils will now play at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, April 16. Game time will be 6 p.m. ET.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #269 - Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton - from Fri., Apr. 16 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #280 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley - from Sun., Apr. 18 to TBD

ADDED: AHL Game #485 - Binghamton at W-B/Scranton - Fri., Apr. 16, 6 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.