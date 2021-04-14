American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their games scheduled for Friday, April 16 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL Game #269) and Sunday, April 18 vs. the Hershey Bears (AHL Game #280) have been postponed.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
In addition, the Binghamton Devils will now play at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, April 16. Game time will be 6 p.m. ET.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #269 - Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton - from Fri., Apr. 16 to TBD
POSTPONED: AHL Game #280 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley - from Sun., Apr. 18 to TBD
ADDED: AHL Game #485 - Binghamton at W-B/Scranton - Fri., Apr. 16, 6 p.m. ET
