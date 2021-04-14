Barracuda Outlast Stars 4-2
April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (10-9-4-2) managed to avenge their Tuesday loss by taking down the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) (12-13-2-0) on Wednesday, 4-2, at Solar4America Ice. Wednesday's game was the second of four consecutive games between the clubs over a five-day span.
- Sam Harvey (2-2-1) made 29 saves to earn his second win of the year and first since Feb. 12
- Adam Scheel (1-3-0) stopped 36 Barracuda shots but took the loss
- Maxim Letunov (8, 9) scored his fourth and fifth goal in his last five games as he scored the game-winner and added the empty-netter in the win
- Joachim Blichfeld (11) snapped a seven-game goalless drought with his second period goal
- Ivan Chekhovich (1) scored his first of the year and picked up the primary assist on Letunov's GWG
- Alex True collected his team-leading 11th assists
- Sasha Chmelevski picked up an assist, extending his point streak to four games (3+3=6)
- Scott Reedy recorded his first professional assist on Chekhovich's goal
