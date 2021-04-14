Barracuda Outlast Stars 4-2

April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (10-9-4-2) managed to avenge their Tuesday loss by taking down the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) (12-13-2-0) on Wednesday, 4-2, at Solar4America Ice. Wednesday's game was the second of four consecutive games between the clubs over a five-day span.

- Sam Harvey (2-2-1) made 29 saves to earn his second win of the year and first since Feb. 12

- Adam Scheel (1-3-0) stopped 36 Barracuda shots but took the loss

- Maxim Letunov (8, 9) scored his fourth and fifth goal in his last five games as he scored the game-winner and added the empty-netter in the win

- Joachim Blichfeld (11) snapped a seven-game goalless drought with his second period goal

- Ivan Chekhovich (1) scored his first of the year and picked up the primary assist on Letunov's GWG

- Alex True collected his team-leading 11th assists

- Sasha Chmelevski picked up an assist, extending his point streak to four games (3+3=6)

- Scott Reedy recorded his first professional assist on Chekhovich's goal

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.