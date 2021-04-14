Comets Defeat Crunch for Second Straight Game

Utica, NY - Less than twenty-four hours from the final horn on Tuesday night, the Utica Comets and Syracuse Crunch dropped the puck for another contest inside the Adirondack Bank Center. The first period saw the Comets outshoot the Crunch by a 10-4 margin, but it was the Crunch who would score the lone goal of the frame when Taylor Raddysh found the back of the net. Raddysh was able to lift the puck up and over the glove of Comets goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick after a nice cross ice pass from teammate Boris Katchouk.

The Comets came out flying in the second period. Less than one minute into the period it was Nolan Stevens scoring a power play goal to even the score at 1-1. Jack Rathbone and Carson Focht had the helpers on the Stevens tally. Six minutes later it was the Comets striking again on the power-play when Lucas Jasek fired a one timer past Crunch netminder Spencer Martin. Sam Anas and Sven Bärtschi assisted on the go-ahead goal. The Comets outshot the Crunch 22-6 in the middle frame.

Taking a 2-1 lead into the third period for the second night in a row the Comets extended their lead at the 8:50 mark of the third period. Jett Woo found himself alone in front of Martin and made a nifty move to his backhand and beat the Crunch goaltender. The goal was Woo's first career professional goal and put the Comets up 3-1. With 2:32 to play in the final period the Crunch pulled goaltender Spencer Martin in exchange for an extra attacker. After a flurry of zone time, the Crunch's Katchouk found the back of the net with 41 seconds remaining in the game. The Comets were able to stifle the Crunch's final attempt at an extra attacker goal and secure the 3-2 win. Comets netminder Fitzpatrick earns his first win of the season and first in a Comets Jersey stopping 16 of 18 shots.

The Comets will head to the road for the next two games starting on Friday against the Providence Bruins for the first time this season before taking on the Crunch again on Monday night in Syracuse.

