Crunch Fall to Comets, 3-2

April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- After the Syracuse Crunch opened scoring, the Utica Comets responded with three consecutive goals on their way to a 3-2 win tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

For the second consecutive night, Taylor Raddysh put the Crunch on the board followed by a late marker from Boris Katchouk. The Crunch have dropped back-to-back games against the Comets and move to 10-8-1-0 on the season. Utica leads the 14-game season series, 4-2-0-0.

Crunch goaltender Spencer Martin turned aside 37-of-40 shots. Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 16-of-18 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on two power play opportunities, while Utica went 2-for-4.

The Crunch opened scoring 11:22 into the game when Katchouk banked the puck off the left-wing boards to himself and then centered it for Raddysh to redirect past Fitzpatrick.

The Comets took the lead with two power-play goals in the second period. Just 45 seconds into the frame, Martin made the save on Jack Rathbone's point shot, but Nolan Stevens found the rebound and chipped it in. Lukas Jasek then ripped a one-timer from the left circle to put Utica up, 2-1, at 6:51.

Utica made it a two-goal lead 8:50 into the third period when Jett Woo stickhandled through traffic and backhanded a close-range shot.

With just 41 seconds remaining in the game, the Crunch came back within one. After a series of blocked shots, Katchouk grabbed the puck and went just under the crossbar from the bottom of the right circle. The Crunch ran out of time on their comeback effort and fell to the Comets.

Syracuse returns home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday.

Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Boris Katchouk is on a nine-game points streak (7g, 7a)...Taylor Raddysh is on a seven-game points streak (5g, 3a).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.