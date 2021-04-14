Crunch Fall to Comets, 3-2
April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- After the Syracuse Crunch opened scoring, the Utica Comets responded with three consecutive goals on their way to a 3-2 win tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.
For the second consecutive night, Taylor Raddysh put the Crunch on the board followed by a late marker from Boris Katchouk. The Crunch have dropped back-to-back games against the Comets and move to 10-8-1-0 on the season. Utica leads the 14-game season series, 4-2-0-0.
Crunch goaltender Spencer Martin turned aside 37-of-40 shots. Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 16-of-18 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on two power play opportunities, while Utica went 2-for-4.
The Crunch opened scoring 11:22 into the game when Katchouk banked the puck off the left-wing boards to himself and then centered it for Raddysh to redirect past Fitzpatrick.
The Comets took the lead with two power-play goals in the second period. Just 45 seconds into the frame, Martin made the save on Jack Rathbone's point shot, but Nolan Stevens found the rebound and chipped it in. Lukas Jasek then ripped a one-timer from the left circle to put Utica up, 2-1, at 6:51.
Utica made it a two-goal lead 8:50 into the third period when Jett Woo stickhandled through traffic and backhanded a close-range shot.
With just 41 seconds remaining in the game, the Crunch came back within one. After a series of blocked shots, Katchouk grabbed the puck and went just under the crossbar from the bottom of the right circle. The Crunch ran out of time on their comeback effort and fell to the Comets.
Syracuse returns home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday.
Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: Boris Katchouk is on a nine-game points streak (7g, 7a)...Taylor Raddysh is on a seven-game points streak (5g, 3a).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2021
- Amerks Come up Short to Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Comets Defeat Crunch for Second Straight Game - Utica Comets
- Heat Outlasted by Belleville Wednesday - Stockton Heat
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Cleveland Battles Back to Lock in 5-3 Win over Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Barrage of Home Games Begins Thursday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Adams Agrees to Terms with Islanders - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Changes to Griffins' Road Schedule Announced - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies Games Postponed Through April 21 - Toronto Marlies
- Sabres Name Karmanos Associate General Manager - Rochester Americans
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 10 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- AHL Announces Schedule Changes - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Heat, April 14th - Belleville Senators
- Stockton, Senators Start Three-Game Set at Scotiabank Saddledome - Stockton Heat
- Monsters Announce First-Ever Spanish-Language Broadcast for April 24th Grow the Game Night Versus Chicago Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Hirose and Fulcher Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- A Successful Arrival for Cole Caufield - Laval Rocket
- Moose Launch Annual Shut out Hunger Food Drive - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Sunday Road Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed - Hershey Bears
- Games on April 16 and April 18 Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Strong Late in Win over Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Outshined by Stars 7-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Texas Dominates San Jose with 7-2 Win - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.