Monsters Announce First-Ever Spanish-Language Broadcast for April 24th Grow the Game Night Versus Chicago Wolves

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that as part of the team's Grow the Game Day on Saturday, April 24, Cleveland Cavaliers Spanish-language play-by-play broadcaster Rafa "El Alcalde" Hernández Brito will call the action between the Monsters and Chicago Wolves, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 4:00 p.m., on Power 89.1 FM. The broadcast, the first Spanish-language offering in Monsters franchise history, will also feature color commentary from Octavio Sequera, a former Florida Panthers analyst, and Brito's partner on the Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

"I am proud to be part of the Monsters "Grow the Game" efforts," said Hernández Brito. "I am thrilled to bring the Hispanic community in Cleveland closer to the exciting Monsters action and the sport of ice hockey."

"We are honored to have Rafa and Octavio deliver our first-ever Spanish Broadcast in Monsters history," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Wednesday. "This broadcast is an exciting next step in our efforts to Grow the Game of hockey and connect with the diverse communities that make up Northeast Ohio. Diversity and inclusion are central to our mission, and we are grateful for this opportunity to reach our fans in the Hispanic community through this broadcast."

Throughout his outstanding broadcasting career, Hernández Brito has called championships in the NBA, NFL, and MLB, has covered numerous FIFA World Cups, and recently provided Spanish-language play-by-play for the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four for the fourth-consecutive year. A native of El Salvador, Hernández Brito has called the action for the Cavaliers since 2014.

