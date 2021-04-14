Marlies Games Postponed Through April 21
April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Toronto Marlies, their games scheduled for Thursday, April 15 at the Laval Rocket (AHL Game #453); Sunday, April 18 at Laval (AHL Game #455); and Wednesday, April 21 at the Belleville Senators (AHL Game #456) have been postponed.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
In addition, the game between Laval and Belleville scheduled for Sunday, May 9 (AHL Game #472) has been moved to Wednesday, April 21 in Ottawa.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2021
- Marlies Games Postponed Through April 21 - Toronto Marlies
- Sabres Name Karmanos Associate General Manager - Rochester Americans
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 10 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- AHL Announces Schedule Changes - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Heat, April 14th - Belleville Senators
- Stockton, Senators Start Three-Game Set at Scotiabank Saddledome - Stockton Heat
- Monsters Announce First-Ever Spanish-Language Broadcast for April 24th Grow the Game Night Versus Chicago Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Hirose and Fulcher Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- A Successful Arrival for Cole Caufield - Laval Rocket
- Moose Launch Annual Shut out Hunger Food Drive - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Sunday Road Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed - Hershey Bears
- Games on April 16 and April 18 Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Strong Late in Win over Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Outshined by Stars 7-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Texas Dominates San Jose with 7-2 Win - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.