Marlies Games Postponed Through April 21

April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Toronto Marlies, their games scheduled for Thursday, April 15 at the Laval Rocket (AHL Game #453); Sunday, April 18 at Laval (AHL Game #455); and Wednesday, April 21 at the Belleville Senators (AHL Game #456) have been postponed.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

In addition, the game between Laval and Belleville scheduled for Sunday, May 9 (AHL Game #472) has been moved to Wednesday, April 21 in Ottawa.

