Barracuda Outshined by Stars 7-2

April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (9-9-4-2) gave up four goals in the first period on Tuesday and couldn't fully recover, falling 7-2 to the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) (12-12-2-0) at Solar4America Ice. Tuesday marked the first of four games between the teams over the next five days.

- Alexei Melnichuk (2-5-3) gave up seven goals on 27 Stars' shots, suffering the loss

- Adam Scheel (1-2-0) made 30 saves to pick up his first pro win

- Robbie Russo potted a power-play goal, his first tally in 18 games

- Maxim Letunov (7) scored his fourth goal in his last four games and second power-play goal of the year

- The two power-play goals for and three power-play goals against matched a Barracuda season-high

- After his three-point night (2+1=3), Texas' Adam Mascherin is now tied for second in the AHL in points (28) and goals (15)

- Texas' Anthony Louis recorded four points (1+3=4) in the win, a new career-high for the fourth-year pro

- The loss was San Jose's first in regulation this season when playing in San Jose (6-0-1-1 prior to Tuesday)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.