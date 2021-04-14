Games on April 16 and April 18 Postponed

Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that two upcoming Phantoms games have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols:

Friday, April 16 - Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday, April 18 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley

Make-up dates for both games are yet to be determined.

