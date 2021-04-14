Games on April 16 and April 18 Postponed
April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that two upcoming Phantoms games have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols:
Friday, April 16 - Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday, April 18 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley
Make-up dates for both games are yet to be determined.
