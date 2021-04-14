Cleveland Battles Back to Lock in 5-3 Win over Rochester
April 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Rochester Americans 5-3 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena extending their winning streak to five games. With the victory, the Monsters are now 10-5-1-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
Rochester recorded the first two goals of the opening frame from Michael Mersch at 1:19 and Dominic Franco at 15:51, but Dillon Simpson converted on a power play for Cleveland at 18:00 off feeds from Thomas Schemitsch and Liam Foudy to cut the score to 2-1 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second period, Tyler Sikura notched a shorthanded tally 42 seconds into the final frame assisted by Carson Meyer tying the game at 2-2. Ole Bjorgvik-Holm pushed the Monsters into a 3-2 lead after scoring his first North American goal at 6:35 with helpers from Matthew Struthers and Zach Jordan. Cleveland's Tristan Mullin recorded his first professional goal at 11:21 off an assist from Brandon Crawley to extend the lead, but Rochester's Steven Fogarty notched a power-play marker at 14:46 bringing it back to a one-goal game at 4-3. With 1:08 left in the third period, Simpson sent a shot down the ice scoring an empty-net tally with a feed from Daniil Tarasov securing the Monsters 5-3 win.
Cleveland's Tarasov made 17 saves for the victory while Rochester's Stefan Lekkas stopped 28 shots in defeat.
The Monsters will host the Rochester Americans on Saturday, April 17, with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 4 - - 5
ROC 2 0 1 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 1/4 5/6 29 min / 9 inf
ROC 20 1/6 3/4 25 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov W 17 3 2-0-0
ROC Lekkas L 28 4 0-1-1
Cleveland Record: 10-5-1-0, 2nd Central Division
Rochester Record: 8-7-2-1, 5th North Division
