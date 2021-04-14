Cleveland Battles Back to Lock in 5-3 Win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Rochester Americans 5-3 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena extending their winning streak to five games. With the victory, the Monsters are now 10-5-1-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Rochester recorded the first two goals of the opening frame from Michael Mersch at 1:19 and Dominic Franco at 15:51, but Dillon Simpson converted on a power play for Cleveland at 18:00 off feeds from Thomas Schemitsch and Liam Foudy to cut the score to 2-1 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second period, Tyler Sikura notched a shorthanded tally 42 seconds into the final frame assisted by Carson Meyer tying the game at 2-2. Ole Bjorgvik-Holm pushed the Monsters into a 3-2 lead after scoring his first North American goal at 6:35 with helpers from Matthew Struthers and Zach Jordan. Cleveland's Tristan Mullin recorded his first professional goal at 11:21 off an assist from Brandon Crawley to extend the lead, but Rochester's Steven Fogarty notched a power-play marker at 14:46 bringing it back to a one-goal game at 4-3. With 1:08 left in the third period, Simpson sent a shot down the ice scoring an empty-net tally with a feed from Daniil Tarasov securing the Monsters 5-3 win.

Cleveland's Tarasov made 17 saves for the victory while Rochester's Stefan Lekkas stopped 28 shots in defeat.

The Monsters will host the Rochester Americans on Saturday, April 17, with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 4 - - 5

ROC 2 0 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 33 1/4 5/6 29 min / 9 inf

ROC 20 1/6 3/4 25 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov W 17 3 2-0-0

ROC Lekkas L 28 4 0-1-1

Cleveland Record: 10-5-1-0, 2nd Central Division

Rochester Record: 8-7-2-1, 5th North Division

