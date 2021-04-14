Offense Erupts in Colorado's 6-2 Win over Condors

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado scored six goals from six different skaters as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 6-2 on Wednesday. Forwards Alex Newhook, Sampo Ranta and T.J. Tynan each finished with a goal and an assist, while forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Dennis Gilbert both collected a pair of assists. The six goals established a new season-high for the Eagles, as goaltender Adam Werner earned the win in net by making 27 saves on 29 shots.

Colorado would get on the board early when Newhook sent a pass from behind the goal onto the tape of forward Cal Burke between the circles where he would rifle a shot into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 1:46 into the contest.

A power play for Colorado just minutes later would see Newhook collect a pass in the left-wing circle before snapping a wrister past Bakersfield goaltender Stuart Skinner. The tally was Newhook's first professional goal and stretched the Eagles lead to 2-0 with 14:38 remaining in the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Condors, 12-4 in the opening 20 minutes and took a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Eagles would start the second period with another early goal, as forward Miikka Salomaki fielded a pass at the side of the net and lifted a shot past Skinner to grow Colorado's lead to 3-0 at the 1:18 mark of the middle frame. The goal would also signal the end of the evening for Skinner, who would give way to Olivier Rodrigue in net for the duration of the contest.

Later in the period, Kaut would force a turnover in the Bakersfield zone and send a pass from the right-wing boards to Tynan who was waiting in the slot. Tynan would snap a shot into the back of the net to put the Eagles on top, 4-0 with 2:31 remaining in the second stanza.

Still enjoying a 4-0 lead as the puck dropped on the third period of action, Colorado would continue to pour on the offense when Ranta charged down the endline and muscled the puck past Rodrigue. The goal capped off Ranta's first multi-point performance as a professional and gave the Eagles a 5-0 lead at the 9:38 mark of the final frame.

Still not finished, Colorado would add another tally minutes later when a power play set up forward Nick Henry to slam a one-timer from the left-wing circle into the back of the net. The goal would extend the Eagles lead to 6-0 with 8:09 remaining in the contest.

The Condors would finally break through on a power play of their own, as forward Raphael Lavoie lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot to trim Colorado's advantage to 6-1 at the 14:13 mark of the period. The deficit would be cut further when forward Adam Cracknell weaved his way through the zone and into the low slot before lifting a shot past Werner. The tally would slice the Eagles lead to 6-2 with 1:19 left in regulation, but the Condors would come no closer and Colorado would secure the 6-2 victory.

The Eagles finished the night going 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, while also outshooting Bakersfield, 35-29.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles travel to the Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Thursday, April 22nd at 7:30pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

