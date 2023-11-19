Moose Double Marlies Sunday

November 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (6-7-0-0) rematched with the Toronto Marlies (8-4-2-0) on Sunday afternoon for Manitoba's third game in as many days. Manitoba was coming off a 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Marlies the previous day.

Manitoba opened the scoring at the 7:34 mark of the frame. Declan Chisholm swung around the net and sent the puck to the slot. The disc made its way to Nicholas Jones, who snapped the bouncing puck past the glove of Keith Petruzzelli. The Moose struck again six minutes later. Simon Lundmark started the play with a slick wraparound attempt. Jeff Malott whacked at the rebound before Brad Lambert eventually tucked it home. Collin Delia, making his second appearance of the weekend for Manitoba, ended the frame with six saves as the Moose took a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

Toronto responded 2:08 into the middle frame. With the Moose coming off a power play, Alex Steeves stole the puck and beat Delia with a quick deke off the breakaway. The Moose were tasked with killing off a five-on-three penalty and were successful midway through the frame. Manitoba then restored the two-goal edge at the 12:08 mark. Chaz Lucius slid the puck to C.J. Suess. The forward picked the far corner past Petruzzelli with a perfectly placed shot. The Marlies struck back minutes later. Pontus Holmberg deflected the puck as it tumbled through traffic and Kieffer Bellows pushed it the rest of the way home. Manitoba was ahead 3-2 after 40 minutes of play despite being outshot 14-8 in the middle stanza.

As time ticked down in the third, Toronto was granted a chance on the power play. The Moose penalty kill came up with the stop, its fourth of the night. With under two minutes remaining, Petruzzelli was called to the bench in favour of the extra Marlies attacker. The Moose snuffed out the chance as Suess sprinted down the ice and fed Nikita Chibrikov, who deposited the puck into the empty net for the insurance marker. Dellia picked up the road win and made 24 stops, while Petruzzelli was hit with the loss and ended with 18 of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Nicholas Jones (Click for full interview)

"I think it was important for the group. When you lose like (last night), it's a really disappointing loss. To come back and play how we did was really encouraging. We came out with a mentality tonight that we should have had last night. It takes a lot of character in that locker room to come out and do that today."

Statbook

Brad Lambert has recorded three points (1G, 2A) his past three games

Simon Lundmark's assist is his first point of the season

Declan Chisholm has registered four assists over his past three games

Jeff Malott's two points represent his 28th AHL multi-point game

Nikita Chibrikov has posted goals in three straight contests

What's Next?

The Moose continue the road swing with a contest against the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.