Hogs Complete Sweep in Iowa

November 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Rockford IceHogs swept the Iowa Wild over the weekend after a 3-1 victory at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday afternoon. Early goals in the first two periods for Rockford and an exceptional performance by goaltender Drew Commesso helped the IceHogs in their victory.

Early in the first period, Anders Bjork scored his fourth goal of the season continuing Rockford's success from the previous night (0:16). From the blue line, Andrew Perrott sent a pass to Bjork in the slot to send the puck into the net on a wrist shot.

In the second set of action, the Hogs scored again thanks to Joey Anderson (3:43). From the left faceoff circle, Brett Seney sent a pass to Bjork on the left side of the net to quickly tap the puck to Anderson's stick in front of the net for a power-play goal. Through two periods Drew Commesso saved all 12 shots from the Wild.

The second period featured physical play and three total fighting majors between the Wild and Hogs. Iowa's Kale Kessey was ejected from the game after incurring a game misconduct and a fighting penalty. Rockford's Jaylen Luypen exited the game on an apparent injury as a result of Kessey's ejection.

David Spacek helped Iowa offensively and scored his first AHL goal to put the Wild on the board and cut Rockford's lead in half in the third period (7:46). Steven Fogarty laid a check on one of Rockford's defensemen in front of Commesso, setting a screen for Spacek to score after a pass from Sammy Walker.

Iowa pulled goaltender Zane McIntyre with just under three minutes left to play in an attempt to tie the game. Bryce Kindopp managed to steal the puck on a misfired pass down the boards and scored an empty net goal to solidify a victory for the IceHogs.

Commesso finished the night with 22 saves on 23 shots for his fourth win of the season.

The IceHogs take the second spot in the Central Division after securing five points over three games this weekend as they advance 7-5-1-0 with 15 points on the year.

The Rockford IceHogs will host the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, November 22. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Next Wednesday, Nov. 22 is Meijer Family Pack Day at the BMO Center with packs starting at just $40! Secure 2 upper sideline tickets, 2 slices of Pizza Hut pizza, 2 soft drinks, 2 IceHogs souvenir cups, 1 Meijer goodie bag, 1 parking pass. Meijer Family Pack Day is presented by media partners WTVO 17, FOX 39 and B103.

Wet Your Whistle Wednesday

Next Wednesday is also another Wet Your Whistle Wednesday presented by Power 106.3! Grab a ticket and 2 drinks for just $20.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.