Iowa's Four-Game Point Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Rockford

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild came within a goal from forcing overtime for a second straight game against the Rockford IceHogs but ultimately fell 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

Anders Bjork gave the IceHogs an early 1-0 lead when he used a screen to beat Zane McIntyre (24 saves) just 16 seconds into the contest.

Rockford carried the one-goal advantage and a 12-5 lead in shots into the first intermission.

The IceHogs doubled their lead 3:43 into the second period on a power play. Brett Seney found Bjork on the goal line, who sent a cross-crease pass to Joey Anderson for a one-timer to make the score 2-0.

Rockford led Iowa in shots 21-12 through two periods.

David Spacek pulled the Wild within a goal with his first professional tally at 7:46 of the third period. Adam Beckman and Sammy Walker combined to set up Spacek, who snapped a shot from the right point underneath Drew Commesso (22 saves).

Iowa could not close the gap further and Bryce Kindopp iced the game for Rockford with an empty net goal at 19:09.

Rockford outshot Iowa 27-23. The Wild went 0-for-3 on the man advantage while the IceHogs were 1-for-7 on the power play.

Iowa visits the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

