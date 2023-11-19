Iowa's Four-Game Point Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Rockford
November 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild came within a goal from forcing overtime for a second straight game against the Rockford IceHogs but ultimately fell 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
Anders Bjork gave the IceHogs an early 1-0 lead when he used a screen to beat Zane McIntyre (24 saves) just 16 seconds into the contest.
Rockford carried the one-goal advantage and a 12-5 lead in shots into the first intermission.
The IceHogs doubled their lead 3:43 into the second period on a power play. Brett Seney found Bjork on the goal line, who sent a cross-crease pass to Joey Anderson for a one-timer to make the score 2-0.
Rockford led Iowa in shots 21-12 through two periods.
David Spacek pulled the Wild within a goal with his first professional tally at 7:46 of the third period. Adam Beckman and Sammy Walker combined to set up Spacek, who snapped a shot from the right point underneath Drew Commesso (22 saves).
Iowa could not close the gap further and Bryce Kindopp iced the game for Rockford with an empty net goal at 19:09.
Rockford outshot Iowa 27-23. The Wild went 0-for-3 on the man advantage while the IceHogs were 1-for-7 on the power play.
Iowa visits the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
