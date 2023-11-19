Wolves Tipped by Admirals 2-1

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a weekend series against the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Ryan Wagner scored but a Wolves comeback fell short as the Admirals skated to a 2-1 victory to split the back-to-back games between the Central Division rivals.

On Sunday, the Admirals grabbed a 2-0 lead after one period on goals by Kevin Wall and Tye Felhaber.

Wagner got the Wolves on the scoreboard late in the second. The forward's shot from the top of the right circle deflected off the stick of the Admirals' Mark Jankowski and eluded Milwaukee goaltender Troy Groesnick to the stick side. Hudson Elynuik and Austin Strand earned assists on Wagner's first goal of the season.

The Wolves outshot Milwaukee 12-5 in the third but couldn't get anything past Grosenick.

Adam Scheel (27 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Grosenick (33 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.

The Wolves dropped to 3-8-1-1 on the season while Milwaukee upped its record to 7-6-0-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to San Diego to face the Gulls on Friday night (9 p.m.).

