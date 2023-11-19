Blackhawks Assign Defenseman Roos to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Filip Roos to the Rockford IceHogs.

Roos was recalled to Chicago on Thursday but did not appear in a game with the Blackhawks before returning to the IceHogs this weekend. The blueliner has four points (1G, 3A) in 10 games with the Hogs this season.

Rockford takes the ice today against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.

