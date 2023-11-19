Hogs Wrap up Three-Game Stretch this Afternoon in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa - Sunday brings the final game of a three-games-in-three-days stretch for the Rockford IceHogs as they prepare to meet the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 6-5-1-0, 13 points (3rd, Central)

Iowa: 6-5-2-0, 14 points (2nd Central)

Last Night vs. Iowa

Last night in Des Moines saw one of the most dramatic games that Rockford has played in this season. Leading the way to a 4-3 shootout victory, Rockford rookie Colton Dach recorded his first professional hat trick and also added the shootout winner in an incredible individual effort. Goaltender Jaxson Stauber picked up his third win of the season with 25 saves through regulation and overtime and stopped two of three Iowa shootout attempts.

Somebody Call the Dach-ter

Rookie Colton Dach recorded the 31st hat trick in IceHogs AHL history last night when he scored all three of Rockford's goals in the win over Iowa. Dach scored in each period to bring his professional total up to four. The former second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks scored his first pro goal the previous night on Nov. 17 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Dach now has four goals and two assists in his first seven professional games since making his pro debut on Nov. 4 against Manitoba. The 20-year-old also converted on the game-clinching shootout attempt against Iowa last night.

Here We Go Again

Rockford's 4-3 shootout win last night over Iowa was just the IceHogs' second extra-time game of the season so far. Last season, Rockford led the AHL with 24 games that reached overtime. Seven of those 24 extra-time contests came against the Iowa Wild last season, not including the two postseason games that Rockford won in OT against Iowa. The Hogs were 9-5 in games that finished in overtime last season and 6-4 when a match ended in a shootout. Rockford went 2-5 in games against Iowa that needed extra time last season.

Roos Returned from Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that defenseman Filip Roos has been assigned to Rockford. The blueliner was recalled to the NHL on Thursday but did not appear in a game with the Hawks. Roos played 17 games and recorded three points (1G, 2A) with Chicago last season before joining the IceHogs in December. This season, the Swede has racked up four points (1G, 3A) in 10 IceHogs contests.

King & MacDougall Called Up from Indy

Following a run of call-ups and an injury, the Rockford IceHogs recalled defensemen D.J. King and Ross MacDougall from the Indy Fuel in the ECHL on Thursday. King, 23, has one goal in six games with the Fuel this season. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound blueliner played in 59 ECHL games last season split between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Norfolk Admirals and racked up eight points (0G, 8A) in that span. MacDougall, 26, has posted four points (2G, 2A) in eight contests with Indy this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman skated in two regular season games with Indy last season after helping the University of New Brunswick capture a Canadian USports Atlantic University Sport (AUS) University Cup Championship. MacDougall made his AHL debut with the IceHogs on Friday against Milwaukee, and he recorded his first AHL point with an assist on Saturday against Iowa.

First Point Point

Rookie center Marcel Marcel grabbed his first assist as a professional when he fired off of Milwaukee goaltender Tony Grosenick for teammate Antti Saarela to stash in the net. The Czech turned 20 years old on Halloween and has now appeared in four games with Rockford after making his debut on Nov. 4 against Manitoba. Marcel was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks and signed an AHL deal with the IceHogs prior to the start of the season.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Oct. 27 vs Iowa...W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 10 vs Iowa...L 2-4 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 18 at Iowa...SOW 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 19 at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 5 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 15 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 20 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 21 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Tue., Apr. 9 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wild, All-time

50-37-11-5

