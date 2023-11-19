Austin Czarnik Rejoins Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned center Austin Czarnik to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Czarnik had been with the Red Wings since Oct. 15 and appeared in 11 games, showing one assist, two penalty minutes and a minus-three rating. The Detroit native has gotten off to a fast start with the Griffins, as he has scored a goal in his first two games of the AHL campaign with a total of three points (2-1-3). A season ago, the 30-year-old posted 37 points (14-23-37) in 43 appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing five points (3-2-5) in 29 contests with the Red Wings. The ninth-year veteran has amassed 51 points (18-33-51) in 182 NHL games and 265 points (97-168-265) in 272 AHL outings. Prior to turning pro, Czarnik spent four seasons at Miami University of Ohio from 2011-15 and logged 169 points (46-123-169) in 159 career appearances.

