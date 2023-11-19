Bradley Marek Notches First AHL Goal in OT Loss to Eagles

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (3-6-4-0) erased a two-goal hole on Saturday at Tech CU Arena but would eventually fall 3-2 in overtime to the Colorado Eagles (8-5-3-0).

In the OT defeat, Bradley Marek would pot his first in the AHL and Thomas Bordeleau would bury his third of the season.

In the first, Wyatt Aamodt (4) would open the scoring at 16:13 on a wraparound. Each team had a power play in the opening 20 minutes but the game would remain 1-0 Eagles after one.

In the second, Colorado would extend its lead when Cal Burke (1) snapped a 32-game goalless drought at 14:03. But, after relentless pressure by the Barracuda's fourth line, Brett Kemp would spot Marek (1) and the rookie forward would snap it in on the short side to cut the lead back down to one at 18:02.

In the third, on an odd-man rush, Bordeleau (3) would patiently hold onto the puck before ripping a shot past Justus Annunen to tie the score at 2-2. The Barracuda had a chance to take its first lead when Scott Sabourin was sprung on a breakaway coming out of the penalty box but the Eagle' netminder would turn him aside.

In the extra session, during a delayed penalty, Burke (2) would fire a rebound off the end wall and in to seal the 3-2 winner.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Tues., Nov. 21 as they host the San Diego Gulls (7 p.m.) for the first time this season. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

