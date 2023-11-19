Senators Fall to Phantoms on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

BELLEVILLE, ON - A depleted Belleville Senators squad couldn't keep pace with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, falling 8-1 at CAA Arena.

The Phantoms jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a late first period goal by Tanner Laczynski, and early second period goals by Samu Tuomaala and Cooper Marody. Angus Crookshank scored the Senators' only goal under a minute later, tucking the puck over the shoulder of Parker Gahagen, off the back crossbar and back out of the net. The goal was awarded after review.

The period would finish with goals from Emil Andrae and Laczynski's second and the Senators would make a goaltending change before the third period, with Kevin Mandolese replacing Leevi Merilainen. The Phantoms added on three more in the third, two from Ronnie Attard, with Wade Allison tallying one in between.

To mark Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Magna Autosystems, the Senators wore limited edition specialty jerseys which are being auctioned off in support of the Belleville General Hospital Foundation. You can access the auction, to place your bid.

The Sens now have a week off, before a three-game road trip to Hartford, Bridgeport and Utica.

Fast Facts:

#9 Angus Crookshank extended his point streak to four games with a goal

#21 Maxence Guenette had an assist, along with a game-high six (6) shots on goal

#23 Cole Reinhardt had one assist, before leaving the game with an injury in the second period

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell looking on the upcoming week without games:

"There's going to be some work done this week and a complete reset to the right frame of mind. We've got to get back to playing the right way. But there's also some guys that definitely need some ice bags and some rest."

Next Up:

Saturday, November 25, 2023 @ Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 26, 2023 @ Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders) - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 1, 2023 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 2, 2023 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m. (Food Drive Night presented by Rosebush Energies).

