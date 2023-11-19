Wranglers Fall to Reign
November 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
A tough one on Sunday.
The Wranglers fell to the Ontario Reign 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena, registering just their second regulation loss of the season.
It was tough sledding for both teams in the opening period, as shots were at a premium early on.
Dustin Wolf turned aside all eight shots he faced, while Erik Portillo stopped all five shots he faced for the Reign in the frame.
It remained scoreless at the break.
Ontario would take the lead in the second period.
While on the powerplay (5:51), the Reign worked up the ice on a 3-on-1 and Mikhail Maltsev finished off the play with a one-timer past Wolf. 1-0.
Then at the 8:45 mark, Brandt Clarke picked the short side to extend the lead. 2-0.
Calgary had three-straight powerplay opportunities, but failed to convert, as the score remained 2-0 after 40 minutes.
The Wranglers got into penalty trouble in the third period and Ontario took advantage to extend their lead.
On a 5-on-3 chance at 8:35, Clarke set up Samuel Fagemo who blasted a shot into the back of the net. 3-0.
Fagemo added an empty net goal at 16:48 to put the game out of reach.
4-0 final.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2023
- Wranglers Fall to Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Portillo Stands Tall, Earns Shutout Reign Win over Calgary - Ontario Reign
- Iowa's Four-Game Point Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Moose Double Marlies Sunday - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs Complete Sweep in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Tipped by Admirals 2-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Grosenick Backstops Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Islanders Stop Bruins, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Topped by Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Recall Forward Jake Gaudet from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Recall Goaltender Tomas Suchanek from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Austin Czarnik Rejoins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- John Lethemon Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Notes - CGY at ONT - 11.19.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Senators Announce Details for 2023 Food Drive Night Presented by Rosebush Energies - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Assign Defenseman Roos to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Hogs Wrap up Three-Game Stretch this Afternoon in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins this Afternoon - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Fall 5-4 to Coachella Valley on Hockey Fights Cancer - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Swept In Weekend Series Against Texas Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bradley Marek Notches First AHL Goal in OT Loss to Eagles - San Jose Barracuda
- Senators Fall to Phantoms on Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Belleville Senators
- Shore's Late Goal Leads Firebirds Over Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Burke Plays Hero in Colorado's 3-2 OT Win Over Barracuda - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Bounce Back With 7-5 Win Over Monsters - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Wranglers Fall to Reign
- Game Notes - CGY at ONT - 11.19.2023
- Wranglers Down Reign in Shootout
- Game Notes - CGY at ONT
- 'A Bit More Confidence'