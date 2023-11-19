John Lethemon Reassigned to Toledo
November 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender John Lethemon
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned goaltender John Lethemon from the Grand Rapids Griffins to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).
Lethemon logged 28:05 of ice time for the Griffins last night against the Texas Stars in a relief role, collecting 12 saves on 13 shots. The 27-year-old has appeared in four games for Toledo in 2023-24 and has accumulated a 2-1-1 record to go along with a 3.77 goals against average and a .845 save percentage. Last season, the Farmington Hills, Michigan, native was named the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year in the ECHL after posting an 18-1-3 ledger with four shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 26 regular-season games. The 2023 All-ECHL First Team member collected 14 consecutive wins with the Walleye last campaign, which set a franchise record and ranked as the third-longest winning streak in ECHL history, showing a 1.22 GAA and a .956 save percentage during the run.
Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender John Lethemon
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2023
- Monsters Recall Forward Jake Gaudet from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Recall Goaltender Tomas Suchanek from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Austin Czarnik Rejoins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- John Lethemon Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Notes - CGY at ONT - 11.19.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Senators Announce Details for 2023 Food Drive Night Presented by Rosebush Energies - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Assign Defenseman Roos to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Hogs Wrap up Three-Game Stretch this Afternoon in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins this Afternoon - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Fall 5-4 to Coachella Valley on Hockey Fights Cancer - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Swept In Weekend Series Against Texas Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bradley Marek Notches First AHL Goal in OT Loss to Eagles - San Jose Barracuda
- Senators Fall to Phantoms on Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Belleville Senators
- Shore's Late Goal Leads Firebirds Over Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Burke Plays Hero in Colorado's 3-2 OT Win Over Barracuda - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Bounce Back With 7-5 Win Over Monsters - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.