John Lethemon Reassigned to Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned goaltender John Lethemon from the Grand Rapids Griffins to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Lethemon logged 28:05 of ice time for the Griffins last night against the Texas Stars in a relief role, collecting 12 saves on 13 shots. The 27-year-old has appeared in four games for Toledo in 2023-24 and has accumulated a 2-1-1 record to go along with a 3.77 goals against average and a .845 save percentage. Last season, the Farmington Hills, Michigan, native was named the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year in the ECHL after posting an 18-1-3 ledger with four shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 26 regular-season games. The 2023 All-ECHL First Team member collected 14 consecutive wins with the Walleye last campaign, which set a franchise record and ranked as the third-longest winning streak in ECHL history, showing a 1.22 GAA and a .956 save percentage during the run.

