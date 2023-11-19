Game Notes - CGY at ONT - 11.19.2023

An afternoon tilt in Ontario.

The Wranglers are rolling into Sunday' matchup with the Reign winners of five straight games.

At 11-1-1 Calgary sits first in the Pacific Division and second overall in the AHL standings.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

November 21, 2023 7:00pm vs Tucson Scotiabank Saddledome

November 22, 2023 7:00pm vs Tucson Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The game went the distance in the first meeting of the season between the Wranglers and Reign on Friday.

A shootout was required to determine a winner, as Rory Kerins scored the lone marker and Dustin Wolf stopped all three shooters he faced to record the 5-4 win.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones

Ben Jones is riding a six-game point streak into Sunday, with nine points (3g,6a) in that span.

Jones scored a goal on Friday against the Reign and currently leads the Wranglers in scoring with 13 points (4g,9a) in 13 games and is plus-9.

ONE TIMERS:

Clark Bishop has 2g,2a during his current four-game point streak.

Ilya Nikolaev has played four games this season and has four points (2g,2a).

Rory Kerins has seven points (2g,5a) in seven games this season.

Jordan Oesterle has five assists in seven games since joining the Wranglers.

