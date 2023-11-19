Senators Announce Details for 2023 Food Drive Night Presented by Rosebush Energies

November 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The holiday season is fast approaching, and the Belleville Senators are kicking off the Season of Giving, with Food Drive Night presented by Rosebush Energies, when the Sens host the Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

As always, fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the game on December 2, in support of the Gleaners Food Bank, or to bring them to the Belleville Sens office (on the second floor of the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre) leading up to the game. Donations will be accepted at the Sens office as of Monday, November 20.

All fans who donate at least two (2) non-perishable food items will be entered into a draw for a Belleville Sens Prize Pack, with the winner selected in the third period of that night's game. The prize pack includes:

Four (4) glass seats for the Sens Fan Appreciation Game on April 19

Four (4) hot dogs

Four (4) soft drinks

One (1) souvenir popcorn voucher

One (1) team-signed stick

Tickets for Food Drive Night presented by Rosebush Energies and all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second-half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships. Further information on the Belleville Sens promotional schedule, special events and more are set to be released in the coming weeks.

