Grosenick Backstops Ads to Win
November 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Chicago, IL - Goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 33 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Wolves Sunday at Allstate Arena.
The Admirals bounced back from a poor effort the night before in a 5-1 loss to the Wolves in Milwaukee.
Grosenick was busy in the third period, stopping 12 shots on goal. He's won four of his last five appearances for Milwaukee.
Forward Kevin Wall scored his first professional goal at 16:13 of the first period. With a face-off in the right circle of the Chicago zone, Jasper Weatherby won the draw toward thew slot. Wall was positioned there and slapped the puck quickly, beating Wolves goalie Adam Scheel and giving the Ads the 1-0 lead.
Milwaukee scored a late power play goal to close the scoring in the first frame. On the power play, Marc Del Gaizo sent a pass from the Admirals blue line to Zach L'Heureux on the left wing. L'Heureux was pinned to the boards as he entered the Chicago zone, but he was able to backhand a pass to a wide-open Tye Felhaber in the high slot. Felhaber skated a couple strides and wired a wrist shot past Scheel for his fourth goal of the season and his second power play goal. The goal came with just 22 seconds remaining in the first period.
The Wolves got on the board courtesy of a bad bounce in the second period. Ryan Wagner's pass from the right circle into the slot went off Admirals defender Mark Jankowski and into the goal at 16:24 of the frame. It was Wagner's first goal of the season.
The Admirals return home Wed., Nov. 22 to play host to the Iowa Wild at Panther Arena.
